Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,649 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev has participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2023, 16:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district.

The head of state received comprehensive information about the village construction project, which has been designed in a modern style while preserving historical traditions.

The village spans a total area of 476 hectares, with plans to construct a total of 1,495 private houses, facilitating the relocation of 6,057 people. The initial phase will see the construction of 851 private houses, including 170 two-room, 425 three-room, 213 four-room and 43 five-room ones, in an area exceeding 202 hectares, providing housing for 851 people – 3,703 people.

President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the village construction project.

The village`s facilities will include a kindergarten, school, college buildings, collective recreation and educational facilities, an administrative building, club community center, medical point, pharmacy, hotel, and a bazaar.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Bash Garvand.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev has participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more