VIDEO: NC Emergency Management Officials Brief Governor Cooper in Advance of Santa’s Arrival on Christmas Eve

NORTH CAROLINA, December 24 - As children across North Carolina eagerly await Christmas Eve tonight, North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) officials briefed Gov. Cooper on state preparations to monitor Santa’s progress and offer any assistance necessary as he delivers presents to homes across the world.

NCEM Director Will Ray reported that the state is in touch with the North Pole and fully prepared but that smooth deliveries are expected across North Carolina.

See the Briefing Here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Cooper directed NCEM to take necessary action to assist Santa as needed on the North Carolina leg of his Christmas Eve journey. NCEM is in contact with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to receive up-to-the-minute updates regarding Santa’s status and progress in North Carolina. Emergency Management is on standby to provide Santa with additional resources for him and his reindeer during the journey, including:

Candy canes

Milk & cookies

Hot chocolate

Fresh carrots for the reindeer

Santa’s elves are also keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and ReadyNC.gov to help him prepare for potential inclement weather. They’ve confirmed that his sleigh will be packed with an updated emergency supply kit, warm blankets, rain gear, snacks and other necessary items prior to his departure from the North Pole.

Visit the Official NORAD Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve to monitor Santa’s progress and see how close he is to your home.

Watch the Video Here.

Download the Santa Tracker Briefing Video Here.

And, from Governor Cooper and the Governor’s Communications Team: A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS TO NORTH CAROLINA!!!

###