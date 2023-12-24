The total revenue of 19 groups and corporations reached over $45 billion

VIETNAM, December 24 -

HÀ NỘI — The total revenue of parent companies of 19 corporations under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) reached more than VNĐ1.13 quadrillion (US$45 billion) in revenue in 2023.

This result was announced at a recent meeting of CMSC to review performance in 2023 and set tasks for 2024.

The 19 firms’ total revenue reached VNĐ1.13 quadrillion, equivalent to 105.1 per cent of this year’s target. The pre-tax profit reached approximately VNĐ53.26 trillion, representing 166.1 per cent of the target this year and 110.9 per cent of last year’s result.

Meanwhile, businesses have paid VNĐ79,25 trillion into the state coffers, which represents 199.9 per cent of the target this year and 120.2 per cent of the amount in 2022.

In 2024, businesses plan to restructure, equitise, and divest state capital and focus on promoting digital transformation and contributing to the development of digital, green, and circular economies.

Võ Văn Dũng, the Standing Deputy Head of the Central Internal Affairs Committee, said that corporations needed to focus on developing corporate culture and strengthening key factors of culture in business operations and leadership.

Regarding development investment, the disbursed investment capital of 19 enterprises is more than VNĐ161 trillion. Those with high investment disbursement are in the energy sector, such as the Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), and Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

In addition, many transportation and energy infrastructure projects faced obstacles and difficulties in implementation.

Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, CMSC Chairman, said that despite the world's complicated and uncertain changes in 2023, the CMSC, organisations, and businesses made great efforts to complete their jobs, achieving favourable outcomes and making a significant contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country. —VNS