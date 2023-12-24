Hà Nội Agriculture Fair 2023: nurturing trade and growth in the heart of Hải Phòng

VIETNAM, December 24 - HẢI PHÒNG – The fourth event as part of the "Hà Nọi Agriculture Fair 2023" is taking place from 21 to 24 December 2023, at AEON MALL Hải Phòng Lê Chân.

The primary objective of this event is to bolster businesses by facilitating the introduction and promotion of consumer connections, exploring potential cooperation opportunities, and expanding market reach. It seeks to tap into the modern retail distribution network of the AEON Group, promoting outlets for agricultural products, processed foods, OCOP-certified products, handicrafts, and exemplary traditional villages from Hà Nội and other provinces and cities.

Additionally, the fair aims to disseminate and promote safe agricultural products from Hà Nội to provinces, cities, and businesses across the country. It aims to enhance consumer awareness in choosing clean and safe agricultural products, providing access to reliable information about safe agricultural products.

This fair showcases nearly 1,000 agricultural products, processed foods, OCOP (One commune One product) certified products ranging from 3 to 5 stars, handicrafts, and traditional exemplary villages with export potential. Products include items such as lingzhi mushrooms, various teas, dairy products, bird's nests, vermicelli, noodles, coffee, spices, dried goods, beef sausage, agarwood, honey, and more. All participating products must meet quality standards, have clear origins, and come with complete packaging and labelling.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Bùi Duy Quang, Deputy Director of HPA, emphasised the continuity of the success of three previous fairs at AEON MALLs in Hà Nội. The fair contributes significantly to the development of the cooperative relationship between Hà Nội City and AEON Corporation, as well as between Việt Nam and Japan.

As the organiser, HPA carefully selected representative products and specialities from the regions, showcasing the strengths of Hà Nội and other provinces and cities to potential partners and visitors. The organisers prioritise products with export potential, OCOP products rated 4 to 5 stars, equipped with QR codes for source tracking, and having beautiful and well-labelled packaging. Every booth must be neatly arranged, and products must be clearly labelled, packaged, and priced transparently.