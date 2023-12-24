Submit Release
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2023, 11:30

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

Aleksandr Lukashenko extended birthday congratulations to the head of state, conveying wishes for good health and new successes in his state activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations extended to him.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus hailed successful development of bilateral friendly relations between the two countries, expressing confidence in further expanding these relations in the future.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state shared their opinions on the prospects for cooperation.

