A New Year's Celebration at Philadelphia’s Church Done Different 2024 Watch Night Extravaganza

Philadelphia’s Church Done Different Presents the 2024 Watch Night Extravaganza – A New Year's Celebration Like Never Before!

Sunday, December 31st from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elite Sports Factory

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Church Done Different , dedicated to "Building Kingdom Communities One Family at a Time!" by creatively and effectively communicating the gospel of Jesus Christ, is hosting their 2024 Watch Night Extravaganza on New Year's Eve, Sunday, December 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elite Sports Factory just North of Manayunk.A special night for the whole family, the Church Done Different 2024 Watch Night Extravaganza will be a dynamic indoor experience at Elite Sports Factory, featuring an indoor play center, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, adult and children's games night, great music, an exciting obstacle course, and great food, as well as an exciting worship experience hosted by Pastor Jamal Vann.Vann noted that the concept for this year’s Watch Night Extravaganza is vital part of the mission of Church Done Different, “providing innovative experiences that connect people with God, with each other, and with the Church, fostering community in Philadelphia. In this way, Church Done Different redeﬁnes how we celebrate the New Year. We believe in building the Lord's Church through love and outreach.”Among the planned activities and highlights for this New Year’s Eve are the family-friendly indoor play center, including a full basketball court, along with adult and children’s games, video games, and an exciting indoor obstacle course. There will also be a variety of delicious food and drinks available.Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children, and are available online through Eventbrite Additional information about Elite Sports Factory (5050 Umbria St., Philadelphia, PA 19128) is available online at https://www.elitesportsfactory.com The mission statement for Church Done Different is: “We Are Building Kingdom Communities one Family at a Time. Vann hopes that Philadelphia families will join Church Done Different for the 2024 Watch Night Extravaganza “for an unforgettable celebration that brings people together, fostering a sense of community and connection.”About Church Done Different: Church Done Different is dedicated to providing innovative and transformative experiences that connect individuals with the Church and the Kingdom, building a stronger sense of community in every city we go. Additional information is available at https://www.cddphilly.com

