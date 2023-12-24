BuzzPetz Explains Food Poisoning Hazards for Dogs During the Holidays

Dogs are more likely to eat toxic foods during Thanksgiving and the last two weeks of December than at any other time.

December 24, 2023 -- Every year, veterinarians around the country prepare for an increase in emergency visits around the winter holidays. Excess food and pre-occupied guests create an environment where dogs can vacuum up food to their hearts' content.As delicious as the food may be, it's important to consider what gets left out within a dog's reach. Many human foods are toxic to dogs, and the extra food preparation around the holidays increases your dog's chance of suffering from poisoning by an incredible 86%. With that in mind, BuzzPetz wants to remind pet owners to be extra cautious with certain foods – so families and their dogs can have a safe and happy holiday.Chocolate is toxic to dogs and is the leading cause of an emergency vet visit due to its widespread addition around any holiday. This means hot cocoa, chocolate puddings, candy, and even cakes that are put out on the counter are a major risk for dogs. Theobromine, the toxic chemical in chocolate, will stay in a dog's system for days, and symptoms of poisoning can take up to 72 hours to appear. As little as 1.5 ounces for every 10 lbs of body weight can be fatally toxic.Grapes and raisins are another commonly seen ingredient in cakes and candies or as a standalone snack. They can be highly toxic to dogs , even in small amounts, so keep an eye on anything with grapes, especially raisins, which have an even higher concentration of tartaric acid.Anything with garlic or onions should be kept away from dogs as well. If a dog is loved enough to share some prime rib with them, that's perfectly fine, as long as it wasn't seasoned with either of these vegetables.Other things to avoid giving your dog or unintentionally leaving out around them are:• Macadamia Nuts• Anything with Xylitol (artificial sweetener)• Cooked Bones• Alcohol• Avocados• Blue Cheese• MustardThere are plenty of dog-safe food options as well, for the dog that wants to be part of the action:• Pigs in a Blanket• Plain Turkey• Plain Chicken• Plain Prime Rib• Deviled Eggs (dog-safe version) • Carrots• Baked PotatoesRemember, moderation is key with any food not specifically designed for dogs, but they will love these and feel more included in the holiday.It can be extremely difficult or outright impossible to find an available veterinarian during the holidays – not a situation anyone wants to experience. So, make sure to keep the harmful foods out of reach and make it a conversation with guests and kids. Let them know what they can and can't feed a dog.Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!