MSAR Government donates 30 million to support earthquake relief in Gansu and Qinghai

MACAU, December 23 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has decided to allocate 30 million patacas as support for the earthquake-stricken areas in Gansu Province and Qinghai Province.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said the Government would fully support earthquake relief efforts there, wishing the people living in affected communities a speedy return to normality.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake recently struck Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, resulting in significant casualties and damage to infrastructure in Gansu and Qinghai.

The Chief Executive is deeply concerned about the situation in the two provinces. Thus, the Government decided to allocate 30 million patacas to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction efforts, and conveyed its sincere condolences to all the people affected. In times of adversity, people needed to support each other. Currently, various sectors, organisations, businesses, and groups in Macao are demonstrating their support for earthquake relief efforts by making donations and providing relief supplies to the affected areas through the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR.

The Chief Executive and heads of the relevant departments within the MSAR Government have expressed their sincere condolences to the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee, and to the Gansu Provincial Government and the Qinghai Provincial Government. They also extended sincere condolences to the families of compatriots that have lost their lives, and expressed heartfelt concern for those in the affected areas that have been impacted by the earthquake disaster. The message on behalf of the Chief Executive and heads of the relevant departments within the Government emphasises the close bond between the people of Macao and the people of the mainland, reflecting their shared bloodline and heartfelt connection. The Government will closely monitor the progress of the relief efforts, and maintain communication with relevant mainland departments.

The MSAR Government firmly believes that the leadership of the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee and of the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee – as well as that of the Gansu Provincial Government and the Qinghai Provincial Government – along with the cadres and the local population, will stand united and overcome the impact of the disaster, in order quickly to rebuild the affected areas and restore normality.