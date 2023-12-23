Tolentino lauds OFW Jimmy Pacheco's endurance in Gaza ordeal

Submit Release
December 23, 2023

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino lauded Jimmy Pacheco, the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who overcame hostage-taking in Gaza and successfully returned to his hometown in Sta. Ana, Cagayan Valley.

In his weekly DZRH program on Saturday, Tolentino told Pacheco: "Nagpapakita talaga ito di lang ng iyong tibay at paninindigan, pati na rin ng ating mga kababayan."

Pacheco, who worked as a caregiver in Israel, detailed his horrifying experience such as eating tissue paper just to survive, witnessing the death of his 80-year old care recipient, and experiencing torture.

"Binugbog ako, tinutukan ng baril, pinaluhod, tapos biningi nila iyong tenga ko," the OFW said.

Upon hearing Pacheco's stories, Sen. Tol noted that despite the survival, there is still trauma to overcome.

"Dito makikita ang kabayanihan mo, pagmamahal sa pamilya, kaya saludo kami sa pinagdaanan mo. Alam kong matagal pa 'yang di maaalis sa iyong kaisipan," the solon remarked.

Tolentino also suggested that more standby funds be allotted to OFWs who will go to dangerous places.

"Di lang repatriation, kundi hanggang sa makabalik sa normal na buhay. Maayudahan sila na makapagtayo ng negosyo nang sa ganoon ay di muna umalis," the Senator asserted.

