Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,452 in the last 365 days.

From Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday!

I would like to emphasize that your strategic vision, successful political and economic reforms implemented under your leadership have significantly strengthened Azerbaijan`s international prestige, stability and the prosperity of its people.

I am confident that the new geopolitical reality in the South Caucasus, along with the ongoing expansion of transportation and logistical capabilities, will pave the way for strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This partnership reached an unprecedented level last year following the outcomes of our bilateral visits in April and October.

I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health, prosperity, and continued success in your state activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Sadyr Zhaparov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic

You just read:

From Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more