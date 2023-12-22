From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich.
I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.
I wish you success in your activities for the welfare of your country, hoping that under your leadership your people will achieve its noble goals in the future.
I hope that our mutual respect will be maintained in the future.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you family happiness, new achievements in your high state activity, and well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Nursultan Nazarbayev
First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan