Dog Taken in a Burglary of a Home

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect and locating a dog that was taken during the burglary.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the suspect broke a window and entered an unoccupied home in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The suspect took property and the homeowner’s dog then fled the scene.

The dog, “Tyson”, is described as a 2-year-old male French Bulldog. He is brindle gray and also answers to the name “Cheese”. Photos of Tyson can be seen below.

Anyone who has knowledge of this this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23205310