Call for Application for Phase 3 of the UNESCO World Heritage Mentorship Programme for African World Heritage Professionals (2021-2024)

Application Deadline: 8 January 2024 (Midnight Paris Time).

CV and Motivation letter to be sent to: WH-Africa@unesco.org with copy to Jessica Roland Williams j.roland-williams@unesco.org

The need to enhance capacities of African experts in heritage management and conservation is urgent. The World Heritage Capacity Building Strategy has acknowledged that States Parties to the World Heritage Convention often work closely with national training institutions and universities to carry out their capacity-building functions (Decision 35 COM 9B). The Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting exercise in the Africa region revealed the need for capacity development and an operational African expert network.

In line with UNESCO’s Operational Strategy for Priority Africa (2022-2029), specifically its Flagship Programme 3: Fostering Cultural Heritage and Capacity Development, the recently-adopted Strategy for World Heritage in Africa (Decision 45 COM 5C) aims at (i) increasing the representativity of Africa on the World Heritage List, (ii) removing of sites from Danger list, (iii) institutionalising capacity building and (iv) supporting cultural heritage experts and (v) harnessing good conservation for socioeconomic development.

It is in this context, the Mentorship Programme for African Heritage Professionals was developed, in collaboration with the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) and the three Advisory Bodies (ICOMOS, ICCROM and IUCN) to create opportunities for African heritage practitioners to become experts and be more involved in the implementation of World Heritage Convention activities.

We are looking for 20 mentees and 10 mentorsto join Phase 3 of the Mentorship Programme.

Become a Mentee

In order to implement this mentorship programme, the candidate commits to be available to be mentored by a Senior World Heritage Specialist in the field of Nature or Culture, in close collaboration with the Africa Unit of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC/AFR). To this end, the mentee shall ensure the following specifics tasks:

Confirm his/her commitment by formally responding to the official invitation letter of the World Heritage Centre;

Participate in online launch of the programme organized by WHC/AFR;

Engage in the activities/projects under the mentorship of a Senior World Heritage Expert in the field of Nature or Culture for 12 months (6 months, renewable 6 months if satisfactory) in close collaboration with the Africa Unit of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC/AFR);

Submit a final report including: a self-evaluation and recommendations for future and continued roll-out of the mentoring programme before 28 February 2025.

Main Requirements:

Be a national of one of the 54 States Parties located on the African continent. Hold an advanced university degree (Master or equivalent). At least 4 years of professional experience.

Very strong interest in the 1972 Convention.

Become a Mentor

To enable a smooth implementation of this activity, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre will establish an individual consultant contracts with 10 mentors to be involved in the project to work in close collaboration with the Centre and its partners.

With a view to implementing this mentoring programme, the Contractor shall mentor two trainees in the field of Nature and/or Culture, in close collaboration with the Africa Unit of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC/AFR) and its partners. To this end, the Contractor shall, under the supervision of the Chief of WHC/AFR, ensure the following specifics tasks:

Tasks

Confirm his/her commitment by being formally contracted by the World Heritage Centre Work with the assigned mentees in completing the mentoring goals declaration form. Work actively with the mentees to achieve their mentoring goals, especially in improving their knowledge and professional expertise in World Heritage Convention in Africa. Partake in the distribution of activities/projects in which the mentees will be involved during the process. Participate in the training workshops that will be held throughout the mentoring year. Submit quarterly mid-term reports of the two candidates and the advancement of their mentoring. Submit a final report including: a final assessment and way forward with the two candidates, as well as recommendations for future and continued roll-out of the mentoring programme.

Main Requirements:

At least 10 years of experience in the Field of Natural or Cultural Heritage with at least 5 years on World Heritage Convention in Africa Experience or interest in Mentoring Previous work experience with the World Heritage Centre or its Advisory Bodies will be an added value.

Working Languages: French and/or English

Candidates should have excellent knowledge of English or French and good knowledge of both is an asset.