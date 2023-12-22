Submit Release
Arrest Made in Northeast Burglaries After Video Tips from the Community

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce a man has been arrested after committing three burglaries and damaging doors in two other cases.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, 35-year-old Christopher Flood, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the below offenses.

  • Burglary One: On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 10:08 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 3000 block of 4th Street, Northeast, and took property. CCN: 23204879 https://youtu.be/ibC5C-L-HSE
  • Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the suspect damaged the door of a residence in the 500 block of Regent Place, Northeast. CCN: 23204911
  • Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 12:09 a.m., the suspect damaged the door of a residence in the 600 block of Regent Place, Northeast. CCN: 23205300
  • Burglary Two of an Establishment: On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 3400 block of 8th Street, Northeast, and took property. CCN: 23204927 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nGd8_7J6_c
  • Burglary Two: On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a residence in the 700 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 23206545

Video footage obtained from the community linked the suspect to each of these cases.

“Because of the cooperation we had from the neighborhood and our community in the Fifth District, we were able to find this person and bring him to justice,” said Fifth District Commander Sylvan Altieri.

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging this suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit: https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program

