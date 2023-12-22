Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom David Cameron

CANADA, December 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Cameron.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Foreign Secretary Cameron on his new role and looked forward to continued close collaboration with the United Kingdom on foreign policy issues.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary discussed the situation in the Middle East. They unequivocally condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law. They expressed deep concern over the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Prime Minister Trudeau also expressed support for urgent international efforts toward a sustainable ceasefire, but underscored that this cannot be one-sided, and that Hamas must stop using civilians as human shields and lay down its arms. He reiterated that Hamas cannot play a role in the future governance of Gaza. The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the importance of renewing efforts toward a two-state solution to secure lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary condemned Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, and reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Foreign Secretary Cameron highlighted the strong relationship between Canada and the United Kingdom, and emphasized the two countries will continue working together to advance shared priorities and tackle global issues.