Viocare and Lambent Data Announce Partnership and Grant to Improve Food Security

About

Lambent Data, based in Princeton NJ, is an advanced technology company with roots in behavioral health research. Lambent’s flagship product, OurREACH™, is a HIPAA-compliant collaborative software platform and app, with data analytics and AI. It equips healthcare and social service providers and payors to engage their patients/clients much more fully, whether intensively or "light touch," including “between visits” in a Continuum of Care. It's empowering for patients/clients with milestones/goals, integrated resources, and communication in health and Social Drivers of Health such as housing, education, jobs and financial literacy, along with parenting. Because it’s so granular for patients/clients, it also generates new data analytics never before available to providers and payors to improve programs. It fits into customer workflows, including integrating with EHRs and CRMs. Improved patient/client outcomes also lead to lower healthcare costs, crucial in preventive and value-based care. Lambent’s management team, Board and Advisors are composed of leaders in healthcare, social services and business.

https://www.lambentdata.com/