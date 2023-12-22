NEBRASKA, December 22 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Commends Sec. Mayorkas for Swiftly Answering the Request to Resume Rail Operations at the Southern Border

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement following a personal phone call with the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, in which the Secretary indicated that railway crossings and rail operations will resume at the southern border, effective immediately.

“I am grateful Sec. Mayorkas took the time to hear Nebraska’s concerns and issued a quick response, before we suffered the consequences of suspending rail operations,” said Gov. Pillen. “As a country, we must work together to solve the crisis at the southern border, however, we cannot solve it by suspending essential transportation operations. This action would have implications to trade agreements and cause negative impacts to our economy. I look forward to continuing to work with federal partners to ensure decisions made do not adversely affect Nebraska.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Pillen requested a call with Sec. Mayorkas to express concerns with the rail closure. The Governor stressed how this action would adversely impact Nebraska-based rail operations and the trade of agriculture products with Mexico. He is grateful for Sec. Mayorkas’s willingness to promptly meet and his quick response to the request to reopen U.S. – Mexico rail crossings.