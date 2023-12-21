CDT Joins Coalition Letter Urging Indian Government to Withdraw Telecommunications Bill to Protect Fundamental Rights

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) – as a member of the Global Encryption Coalition Steering Committee – joined a coalition letter urging the Indian government’s Department of Telecommunications to withdraw the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 to protect fundamental rights.

***

From the letter:

The Bill imperils encryption, a crucial tool for privacy and free expression; amplifies unchecked powers of the government to impose internet shutdowns; and enhances surveillance without independent oversight. The Bill in its current form poses a grave threat to fundamental rights, democracy, and the internet as we know it, and must be withdrawn and altered in order to remove these flaws.

Read the full letter + the list of signatories.