Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,636 in the last 365 days.

GGRM Law Firm's Personal Injury Partner Dillon Coil departs, joining Cloward Trial Lawyers on a new journey.

GGRM Law Firm

GGRM Law Firm

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GGRM Law Firm bids farewell to its esteemed personal injury partner, Dillon Coil, who will join Cloward Trial Lawyers on January 1, 2024. After seven years of dedicated service to GGRM's clients, Dillon Coil is set to pursue new opportunities while continuing his mission of delivering exceptional legal representation.

During this transition, Dillon Coil's collaboration with GGRM will persist. Both Dillon and GGRM remain committed to working together on existing trial cases, ensuring that clients receive the high-quality legal representation they expect and deserve.

GGRM Law Firm reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its personal injury clients. The majority of them will continue to be represented by our experienced personal injury attorney teams, led by seasoned attorneys Kevin King and Jeremey Beasley, known for their expertise in the field. GGRM’s existing workers’ compensation practice, overseen by Lisa Anderson, Jason Mills, Toby Yurek, and Josh Davidson, remains unaffected.

The partnership between Dillon Coil and GGRM is a testament to the enduring relationships forged within the legal profession. GGRM takes pride in being a part of Dillon's journey and looks forward to the continued collaboration between our firm and Cloward Trial Lawyers.

About GGRM Law Firm:
GGRM Law Firm, with over 50 years of experience, stands as one of Nevada's most experienced workers' compensation and personal injury law firms. Our team of dedicated and passionate attorneys has been helping the injured achieve peace of mind by ensuring maximum recovery and restoration in personal injury and workers' compensation cases.

Kevin Johnson
GGRM Law Firm
+1 775-553-0000
kjohnson@ggrmlawfirm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

GGRM Law Firm's Personal Injury Partner Dillon Coil departs, joining Cloward Trial Lawyers on a new journey.

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more