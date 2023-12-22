Alternus Energy Group Plc Completes Business Combination with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.

• Alternus Energy Group becomes majority shareholder in Alternus Clean Energy Inc.

• Commences trading on NASDAQ under the ticker “ALCE”

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (“IPP”) Alternus Energy Group Plc (OSE: ALT) (“AEG”) has today completed its previously announced business combination with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: CLIN) (“Clean Earth”), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination was approved by Clean Earth shareholders in a Special Meeting of Clean Earth shareholders on December 4, 2023.

The newly combined company will operate under the name “Alternus Clean Energy Inc.” (“Alternus Clean Energy” or the “Company”). Under the terms of the amended business combination agreement, AEG owns approximately 80% of the Company with the remaining shares owned by Clean Earth sponsors and public shareholders. The Company has acquired a majority of AEG’s assets while AEG will continue to exist as a separate legal entity and will continue to trade on the Euronext Growth stock market in Oslo under the ticker (OSE: ALT). The assets acquired comprise 168 megawatts (MW) in operation, 98 MW under construction, over 300 MW in various stages of development and an acquisition pipeline of over 1 GW.

Alternus Clean Energy’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market on or about December 26, 2023 under the ticker symbol “ALCE”.

"This is a momentous step forward for Alternus and its stakeholders. The completion of the business combination with Clean Earth and resultant listing on Nasdaq, is a key strategic pillar in our commitment towards a sustainable future,” commented Alternus Clean Energy CEO, Vincent Browne. “Following a year of consolidation and reshaping the business to best capture the opportunities in hand, that deliver higher margins with lower equity requirements, we are now very well positioned to accelerate our impact, extend our reach, and drive significant growth in the business towards our goal of having 3 GW of operating assets within the next five years.”

Clean Earth CEO Aaron Ratner stated, “We are thrilled with the completion of our business combination with AEG. This strategic alignment of expertise and values positions us to make an enduring impact on the renewable energy sector. As part of Alternus Clean Energy, we are excited to leverage our combined resources to build a leading Transatlantic clean energy IPP.”

Advisors

Clean Earth was advised by Jones Group Ventures LLC as financial advisors with Winston & Strawn LLP, Proskauer Rose LLP serving as legal counsel on the transaction.

AEG was advised by Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP as their legal counsel.

About Alternus Energy Group

Alternus is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer. Headquartered in Ireland, we currently develop, install, own, and operate utility scale solar parks in Europe and the US. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, focused on identifying and developing a strategic partnership with a business that participates in the global energy transition ecosystem that is facilitating the way that energy is produced, stored, transmitted, distributed, and consumed, all while reducing or mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. For more information visit www.cleanearthacquisitions.com .

