Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has obtained an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) with CSC Holdings, LLC—the operating subsidiary of the telecommunications company Altice USA, Inc.—to ensure that it provides the services that it advertises to consumers in Texas.

CSC Holdings, LLC offers broadband, television, phone, and other ancillary services to consumers nationwide, with over 100 service areas in Texas alone. Prior to August 2022, the company operated in Texas under the “Suddenlink Communications” brand. It has since been rebranded as “Optimum.”

Over several years, Texas residents reported a pattern of problems with the company that included suspect billing practices, slow internet speed, frequent outages, poor customer service, and misleading promotions and sales practices.

Through negotiations with the Office of the Attorney General, CSC Holdings has agreed to pay $350,000 to the State of Texas and provide consumers the services they promised. Further, the company will address deficiencies in its customer service, and resolve hundreds of outstanding eligible consumer complaints filed between 2016 and ninety days after entry of the settlement through a restitution program. Consumers can file a complaint here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.

To read the AVC, click here.