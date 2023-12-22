Submit Release
Navigating Cold, Flu, and RSV Season with One Medical

Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, Primary Care Provider, One Medical

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The substantial flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere over the summer suggests this cold, flu, and RSV season could be severe. As it heads into peak season, December through February, prioritizing the prevention, treatment, and management of respiratory illnesses becomes crucial, as is timely and accessible care.

That’s why, primary care provider at One Medical, Dr. Natasha Bhuyan shared tips on navigating this cold and flu season, explaining how people can get the care they need for health concerns like cold, flu, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), Covid, and more including benefits like unlimited access to 24/7 on-demand virtual care.

About One Medical:
One Medical is a membership-based primary care practice on a mission to make getting quality care more affordable, accessible, and enjoyable for all through a blend of human-centered design, technology, and an exceptional team. Members enjoy seamless access to comprehensive care at calming offices near where they work, live, and shop in nineteen major U.S. markets, as well as 24/7 access to virtual care. In addition to a direct-to-consumer membership model, we work with more than 8,500 companies to provide One Medical health benefits to their employees.

