“Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game” launching in Jan. in the Panhandle Region

These gatherings will be quite different from and more conversational than the “Sportsmen’s Breakfasts” Fish and Game used to host in the Panhandle. Also, unlike other Fish and Game “public meetings” or “open houses” folks may be familiar with, these gatherings are not part of the season setting and management planning processes. Instead, the intent of these gatherings is pretty simple – for Fish and Game staff to listen to and get to know the hunters, anglers, trappers and wildlife enthusiasts they serve.

Carson Watkins, Panhandle Regional Supervisor said, “One of our highest priorities is communicating well with the people we serve. We place tremendous value on getting to know, hear and understand the sportsmen and women of Idaho, and we want to get feedback from them about the management of fish and wildlife.”

Each gathering will run from 6-8 p.m., and free food and soft drinks will be provided for those in attendance. Time will be spent briefly talking about a topic of interest to the community, followed by ample time for folks to mingle, eat food and have conversations about questions, concerns or ideas they may have.

Below is a list of when and where the 2024 Talk Shop gatherings will be occurring. We hope to see you there!

Coeur d’Alene

Jan. 17, 2024

Lake City Center (1916 N Lakewood Dr., Coeur d'Alene, 83814)

Priest River

Feb. 15, 2024

Priest River Event Center (5399 Highway 2, Priest River, 83856)

St. Maries

March 21, 2024

Cormana Building (1100 W Idaho St., St. Maries, 83861)

Kellogg

April 25, 2024

Location to-be-determined and announced at a later date

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.