Salary: $49,896.00 Annually
Location: Valley City, ND
Job Type: Full-Time/Regular
Job Number: 2023-U2-VC-103-DC2
Department: Unit 2 - Clerk of Court Office - Valley City
Opening Date: 12/22/2023
Closing Date: 1/14/2024 11:59 PM Central
Job Announcement - Administrative Clerk/Deputy Clerk of District Court-Valley City
