Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAYC) securities between February 9, 2022 and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This lawsuit has allegations similar to a previously filed securities class action pending against Paycom in the same Court, but with an expanded proposed Class Period. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Paycom’s Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Paycom should contact the Firm prior to the January 9, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .