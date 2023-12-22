Equator Advanced Appliances Spotlights Its Versatile 3-in-1 Equator 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner

Outdoor air conditioner (OAC 3000)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, known for its dedication to creating innovative home solutions since 1991, is proud to showcase the Equator 9000 BTU/110V Silver Outdoor Air Conditioner. This robust and versatile unit, a staple in the outdoor appliance market, functions as a 3-in-1 heater, cooler, and fan, equipped with wheels for easy mobility.

Designed to cater to the diverse needs of outdoor environments, the Equator Outdoor Air Conditioner is engineered to withstand a broad temperature range, from 23°F to 131°F. This makes it an ideal choice for a variety of settings, including tiny homes, RVs, off-grid homes, and other compact outdoor spaces. Its compact dimensions (22.3 x 18.9 x 11 inches) ensure easy placement and integration into any outdoor area.

The unit offers a cooling capacity of 9000 BTU and a heating capacity of 6200 BTU, making it adept at creating comfortable environments in all seasons. It operates on R410A refrigerant and offers an air volume of 230m³/h. The built-in, energy-efficient compressor ensures powerful and economical operation.

Key features of the OAC 3000 Outdoor Air Conditioner include its IP24 Rated Waterproof design, ensuring resilience against water damage, and a removable water tank for easy cleaning. The all-metal design with anti-rust and anti-corrosion coating, along with waterproof electrical parts, guarantee durability in various weather conditions. Universal wheels add to its mobility, and the on/off switch simplifies operation.

The unit operates quietly, making it suitable for both day and night use. Its freestanding design eliminates the need for tools or complex installation. The power-off memory function ensures automatic restart at the previously selected setting following power interruptions.

Retailing at $989, its now available directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and major appliance retailers nationwide. The Equator 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner represents Equator's commitment to providing practical, top-quality appliances that simplify chores and improve the quality of life. This product is an example to Equator's vision of creating appliances that save time, space, and energy in household tasks.

For more information about the Equator 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner and other innovative products from Equator Advanced Appliances, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.