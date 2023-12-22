HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Investors Who Suffered Substantial Losses to Contact Firm, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: May 10, 2022 – Nov. 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 16, 2024

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Numerous analysts recently slashed their ratings of SKIN, expressing concerns about the continued Syndeo machine issues and shelfing of its growth plans.

The analyst downgrades come in the wake of securities class action litigation brought against Beauty Health and certain of its executives, stemming from the company’s disappointing third quarter results and disclosed problems with its Syndeo systems.

The securities class action complaint alleges that Beauty Health failed to disclose that: (1) Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to “frequent treatment interruptions;” (2) as a result, the company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with Syndeo devices; and (4) as a result, the company would discontinue marketing Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory write-downs.

In the aftermath, Beauty Health has experienced several downgrades and price target cuts by leading securities analysts. Korinne Wolfmeyer of Piper Sandler is among them, who reportedly downgraded the stock to a “Sell” due to the “chaotic and uncertain” conditions at the company. Wolfmeyer reportedly noted a deficiency of visibility and confidence in the current management’s communication.

"We're investigating whether Beauty Health executives knew and should have disclosed earlier severe performance issues with its Syndeo devices," said Reed Kathrein, the partner leading the firm's investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Beauty Health should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SKIN@hbsslaw.com.

