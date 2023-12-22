Submit Release
AB826 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to amend 196.374 (3) (b) 1.; and to create 196.374 (1) (gm), 196.374 (2) (a) 2. f. and 196.374 (3) (f) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: Focus on Energy inclusion of programs promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy measures for low-income households. (FE)

Status: A - Energy and Utilities

