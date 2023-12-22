AB831 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to amend 97.22 (2) (a) and 97.27 (1) (b) 4.; and to create 97.17 (7), 97.176 (8), 97.177 (3m), 97.20 (2) (e) 6., 97.22 (11), 97.24 (2) (d) 5. and 97.26 of the statutes; Relating to: the sale of unpasteurized dairy products. (FE)