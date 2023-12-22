Submit Release
AB850 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to amend 251.05 (3) (c); and to create 16.9652, 20.505 (1) (cp), 66.1001 (2g) and 323.14 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: consideration of climate change in certain local plans and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab850

