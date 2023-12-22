Submit Release
AB853 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to repeal 11.0101 (14); to amend 11.0101 (1) (a) 1., 11.0101 (1) (a) 2., 11.0101 (34), 11.0102 (title), 11.0102 (2) (a), 11.0102 (2) (b), 11.0103 (1) (b), 11.0103 (3) (b), 11.0104 (1) (a), 11.0104 (1) (d), 11.0104 (2), 11.0105 (1) (a), 11.0202 (1) (a), 11.0203 (1) (c), 11.0204 (7), 11.0304 (7), 11.0404 (4), 11.1101 (1) (h) 2., 11.1101 (2) (h) 2., 11.1101 (3) (k) 2., 11.1101 (4) (k) 2., 11.1106 (3), 11.1201, 11.1304 (1), 11.1304 (5), 11.1304 (6) (a), 202.12 (5) (a) 2., 755.01 (2) and 755.01 (4); to repeal and recreate 11.0102 (1) and 11.0102 (3); and to create 5.02 (4v) of the statutes; Relating to: local candidates filing campaign finance reports and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

Important Actions (newest first)

AB853 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-12-22

