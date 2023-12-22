AB854 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to repeal 79.05 (4); to amend 20.835 (1) (s), 25.491 (3), 79.015, 79.02 (2) (b) and 79.02 (3); and to create 79.05 (8) and 79.06 of the statutes; Relating to: replacing the expenditure restraint incentive program with a municipality payment program and making an appropriation. (FE)