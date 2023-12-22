AB857 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to amend 20.566 (1) (g), 20.566 (1) (gi) (title), 20.835 (4) (g), 20.835 (4) (gi) (title), 77.701 (title), 77.71 (intro.), 77.71 (1), 77.71 (2), 77.71 (3), 77.71 (4), 77.71 (5) and 77.76 (4); and to create 20.566 (1) (gj), 20.835 (4) (gj), 77.70 (3), 77.702 and 77.76 (3t) of the statutes; Relating to: additional local sales and use taxes and making an appropriation. (FE)