WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to renumber and amend 947.01 (1); to amend 968.075 (1) (a) (intro.); and to create 947.01 (1) (a) and 968.075 (1) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: firearm transfers and possession that are prohibited under federal law. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab859
You just read:
AB859 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-12-22
