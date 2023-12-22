Shopping at Habitat for Humanity ReStore Builds and Repairs Homes for Families in Need

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore is more than just a home improvement outlet. The store takes donated home improvement items and sells them for discounted prices, putting all proceeds toward the organization’s goal of building and maintaining affordable housing in Ada County.



“The ReStore is Habitat’s biggest fundraiser,” Ricky Compton, Overland Restore manager details. “All the funds raised here go toward building and repairing homes for Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity.”

When possible, donated building materials are used to build and preserve Habitat homes. Extra building materials, furniture, appliances and other items are sold to the public at more than 50 percent off retail prices.

Habitat has two Restore locations, one off of Overland and one off of Collister. Each sell gently used building materials, appliances, furniture and more. Each donation and purchase goes directly toward Habitat’s mission to build and repair homes alongside families in need in Ada County.

ReStore offers great do-it-yourself home materials, and a large selection to choose from. Inventory changes frequently. Larger donated items can be picked up for free from a scheduled ReStore truck pick-up. Donations are accepted only during store hours. Pick-ups can be scheduled by phone at (208) 375-5256.

As a fundraiser for Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, ReStore relies on volunteers to help operate the business. ReStore staff provides training to all volunteers. No previous experience is needed, and all volunteers 18 years of age and older are welcome. Volunteer sign-ups and inquires can be done through Habitat’s website at hfhboise.org/volunteer.

About Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical, Christian housing ministry serving Ada County as a 501 (c)3 non-profit charitable corporation. Utilizing a nearly all-volunteer organization and donations of money, land and materials from individuals, organizations and businesses, we build simple, decent affordable homes in partnership with those in need. For more information, visit www.hfhboise.org .

About Habitat for Humanity International

Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian ministry that welcomes to its work all people dedicated to the cause of eliminating poverty housing. Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has built more than 300,000 houses worldwide, providing simple, decent and affordable shelter for more than 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.habitat.org .

Contact

Kenzie Lauritzen

Marketing and Development Manager

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity

(208) 331-2916



