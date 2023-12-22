Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,646 in the last 365 days.

From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 December 2023, 12:37

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I would like to express my gratitude to you for your significant contribution and special attention to strengthening and developing bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you robust health, happiness and success in all your endeavors.

Respectfully,

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

National Leader of the Turkmen People,

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan

You just read:

From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more