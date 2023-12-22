Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,646 in the last 365 days.

From Konrad Szorg, CEO of S.A.T. GmbH Security & Transport Corporation of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 December 2023, 16:58

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

Please allow me to wish you a very happy birthday and all the best in the year ahead. I wish you long, healthy and happy life with your family and loved ones and success in your responsible state activities, which turn Azerbaijan into a respectful, prospering, modern and beautiful country. Each time I visit Baku, I am amazed with the new developments I see in the city.

Using this opportunity, I would also like to congratulate you on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and wish you a Happy New Year.

As a true friend of your country, I am always pleased and looking forward to work further with you and your delegation during your foreign trips, which has always turned into a successful cooperation in a friendly atmosphere.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and let me once again express my sincere respect to you.

With warmest regards,

Konrad Szorg

CEO of S.A.T. GmbH Security & Transport Corporation of Germany

You just read:

From Konrad Szorg, CEO of S.A.T. GmbH Security & Transport Corporation of Germany

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more