Commission, Ukraine and Moldova sign High-Level Understandings to improve transport connectivity

Today the Commission signed High-Level Understandings with Ukraine and Moldova to revise the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network in their territories and improve connections with the EU.

The modified TEN-T maps for both countries also reflect new transport priorities in the wake of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The changes will be reflected in the new TEN-T Regulation when it enters into force in early 2024 and further extends four European Transport Corridors into Ukraine and Moldova.

Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “Today’s High-Level Understandings are another key step towards bringing Ukraine and Moldova closer to our common market. By extending four European Transport Corridors into Ukraine and Moldova, all the way to the ports of Mariupol and Odesa, we strengthen transport connectivity in the region and with the EU Both countries can now apply for CEF infrastructure funding for projects along these corridors.”

The adapted maps will help step up connectivity between Ukraine and Moldova and with the EU, which will be particularly important now that the European Council has decided to launch accession negotiations with both countries. Following signature of associations agreements with the Commission earlier this year, Moldova and Ukraine will also be able to apply for funding from the Connecting Europe Facility for projects to develop TEN-T infrastructure.

Source European Commission - Dec 22, 23

