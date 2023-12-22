Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,673 in the last 365 days.

David Cameron appointment shows the benefits – and downsides – of reviving ministerial careers

Fourteen years ago, then foreign secretary David Miliband was making the case for the UK to propose a former prime minister as president of the European Council. His case for Tony Blair was that he would: “stop the traffic in Beijing and Moscow”, but then prime minister Gordon Brown did not propose his predecessor. Instead the post went to the much less traffic-stopping Hermann von Rompuy. 

David Cameron may not yet be causing jams in China or Russia, but his appointment as foreign secretary has proved that a British ex-prime minister does, at least for now, have the potential to open doors and diary slots than might otherwise be denied the sixth post-referendum foreign secretary of an administration with remote re-election prospects. But should recalling former big hitters remain a rarity or is the Cameron experience a template that should be followed?

David Cameron is already a presence on the world stage

In the past week alone, Cameron has penned a joint editorial on the need for a “sustainable ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas with Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, dropped in for a chat on Emmanuel Macron and jetted off again to the Middle East. In his first week – he has only been in post since 13 November – he had a call with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and visited Ukraine (and added a side trip to Moldova). Add in the COP meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leaders as well as a trip to Washington and a meeting with Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels, and the picture emerges of a renewed energy around British foreign policy and a desire to be at the top table.   

Cameron is clearly determined to pack a lot in after finding his prime ministerial career pre-emptively curtailed by the referendum loss. Six years of writing memoirs, playing tennis and doing some dubious corporate lobbying has left him with a huge amount of pent-up energy. Though not, unlike some former foreign secretaries, an energy directed at working out how to become prime minister. 

You just read:

David Cameron appointment shows the benefits – and downsides – of reviving ministerial careers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more