David Cameron appointment shows the benefits – and downsides – of reviving ministerial careers

Fourteen years ago, then foreign secretary David Miliband was making the case for the UK to propose a former prime minister as president of the European Council. His case for Tony Blair was that he would: “stop the traffic in Beijing and Moscow”, but then prime minister Gordon Brown did not propose his predecessor. Instead the post went to the much less traffic-stopping Hermann von Rompuy.

David Cameron may not yet be causing jams in China or Russia, but his appointment as foreign secretary has proved that a British ex-prime minister does, at least for now, have the potential to open doors and diary slots than might otherwise be denied the sixth post-referendum foreign secretary of an administration with remote re-election prospects. But should recalling former big hitters remain a rarity or is the Cameron experience a template that should be followed?

David Cameron is already a presence on the world stage

In the past week alone, Cameron has penned a joint editorial on the need for a “sustainable ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas with Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, dropped in for a chat on Emmanuel Macron and jetted off again to the Middle East. In his first week – he has only been in post since 13 November – he had a call with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and visited Ukraine (and added a side trip to Moldova). Add in the COP meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leaders as well as a trip to Washington and a meeting with Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels, and the picture emerges of a renewed energy around British foreign policy and a desire to be at the top table.

Cameron is clearly determined to pack a lot in after finding his prime ministerial career pre-emptively curtailed by the referendum loss. Six years of writing memoirs, playing tennis and doing some dubious corporate lobbying has left him with a huge amount of pent-up energy. Though not, unlike some former foreign secretaries, an energy directed at working out how to become prime minister.