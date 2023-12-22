SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. - CHPT 

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (“ChargePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether ChargePoint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 6, 2023, after the market closed, ChargePoint reported its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, including an “$28.0 million, or 19 percentage point, inventory impairment charge.” The Company stated that the “inventory impairment charge was taken to address legacy supply chain-related costs and supply overruns on a particular DC product.” As a result, the Company reported a second quarter GAAP gross margin of 1%, down from 17% in the prior year’s same quarter.

On this news, ChargePoint’s stock price fell $0.77 per share, or 11%, to close at $6.29 per share on September 7, 2023.

Then, on November 16, 2023, after the market closed, ChargePoint released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which would include an “additional non-cash inventory impairment charge” in the amount of $42 million “related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand.” As a result, the Company expected to report “GAAP gross margin of negative 23% to negative 21%.” The Company also reported revenue had fallen to “$108 million to $113 million, as compared to $150 to $165 million as previously expected.” Moreover, ChargePoint’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were both replaced, effective immediately.

On this news, ChargePoint’s stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 35%, to close at $2.02 per share on November 17, 2023.

