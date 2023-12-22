Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,673 in the last 365 days.

Wounded Warriors Family Support Donates 2023 Ford Explorer to Hopi Veterans Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support made it easier for Native American veterans to reach their health care destination Wednesday.

Hopi Veterans Services, an organization dedicated to serve Hopi/Tewa veterans that is based in Kykotsmovi, Arizona, received a 2023 Ford Explorer from the Omaha organization.

“A big challenge faced by Native American veterans is access to health care,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “With the closest VA facility located more than two hours away, many veterans struggle to receive proper care. However, thanks to the efforts of Hopi Veterans Services, over 500 veterans have been transported to their VA appointments since 2016.”

The vehicle, which is worth nearly $40,000, was presented at Rich Ford in Albuquerque.

“We have enjoyed the opportunity to assist Wounded Warriors Family Support programs on multiple occasions,” Rich Ford Fleet Sales Manager John Costen said. “It is gratifying to know that the vehicle will be used to aid our veterans to who we owe our respect and care.”

Hopi Veterans Services’ goal is to provide quality services in health care, benefits and customer satisfaction for Hopi/Tewa enrolled veterans and military members, widow/spouse and family members who reside on the Hopi Reservation.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support
Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

Media Contacts:
Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel
Cell: 402.917.6001
Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com 		                               Martin Duarte, WWFS Program Outreach Coordinator
760.405.7777
Martin.Duarte@wwfs.org
     

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387907f4-1340-4259-9ae3-7e73f994c34e


Primary Logo

Hopi Veterans Services Vehicle Donation Photo

Wounded Warriors Family Support donated a 2023 Ford Explorer to Hopi Veterans Services Wednesday at Rich Ford in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pictured are Rich Ford's John Costen (far left) and Wounded Warriors Family Support's Kate McCauley (fourth from left) and Martin Duarte (far right).

You just read:

Wounded Warriors Family Support Donates 2023 Ford Explorer to Hopi Veterans Services

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more