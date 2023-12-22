Wounded Warriors Family Support Donates 2023 Ford Explorer to Hopi Veterans Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support made it easier for Native American veterans to reach their health care destination Wednesday.



Hopi Veterans Services, an organization dedicated to serve Hopi/Tewa veterans that is based in Kykotsmovi, Arizona, received a 2023 Ford Explorer from the Omaha organization.

“A big challenge faced by Native American veterans is access to health care,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “With the closest VA facility located more than two hours away, many veterans struggle to receive proper care. However, thanks to the efforts of Hopi Veterans Services, over 500 veterans have been transported to their VA appointments since 2016.”

The vehicle, which is worth nearly $40,000, was presented at Rich Ford in Albuquerque.

“We have enjoyed the opportunity to assist Wounded Warriors Family Support programs on multiple occasions,” Rich Ford Fleet Sales Manager John Costen said. “It is gratifying to know that the vehicle will be used to aid our veterans to who we owe our respect and care.”

Hopi Veterans Services’ goal is to provide quality services in health care, benefits and customer satisfaction for Hopi/Tewa enrolled veterans and military members, widow/spouse and family members who reside on the Hopi Reservation.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.



Media Contacts:

Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel

Cell: 402.917.6001

Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com Martin Duarte, WWFS Program Outreach Coordinator

760.405.7777

Martin.Duarte@wwfs.org



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387907f4-1340-4259-9ae3-7e73f994c34e