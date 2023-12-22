Senator Hughes Announces Over $1M for Community Improvements and Revitalization in Philadelphia

December 22, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, announced over $1 million in Philadelphia Local Share Account Grants for projects that will improve communities and revitalize neighborhoods in the 7th district.

“One of the best ways we can help our communities is to invest in local projects that residents can see and feel the impact of,” said Senator Hughes. “These grants are going to neighborhood organizations and projects that will result in updated spaces and areas that residents can enjoy and experience. I’m proud to see this significant investment in local revitalization and upkeep.”

The following projects in the 7th district received grant funding:

Achieveability, 60th Street Spruce Up Lighting Installation- $225,000

Detail: LSA funds will be used for the for the replacement of pedestrian street lamps as part of the “60th Street Spruce Up” project in Philadelphia. The goal of the project is to increase public safety and create an inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors. The project will involve installing ten new lamps along a six-block section of 60th street.

Belmont Alliance Civic Association Community Development Corporation, Belmont Commons Cultural Activities Park – $109,725

Detail: LSA funds will be used for the development of an outdoor community multi-space, in the West Philadelphia neighborhood of Belmont. The project will provide playground equipment, puzzle walls, literacy pads, and a designated grass area. Once completed, the space will offer public activities such as health and wellness classes, food classes, and a variety of sporting activities.

Islamic Cultural Preservation & Information Council (ICPIC), New Africa Center/Muslim American Museum & Archive – $203, 414

Detail: LSA funds will be used to support a project to revitalize the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue. LSA funds will specifically be used for the ICPIC New Africa Center/Muslim American Museum & Archive.

Mt. Vernon Manor, Mt. Vernon Manor CDC Neighborhood Office- $500,000

Detail: LSA funds will be used for the redevelopment of a neighborhood office for Mt. Vernon Manor, a team that provides confidential housing services and equitable development advocacy for West Philadelphia residents. Currently, their office does not have adequate space or infrastructure upkeep for the team to service clients. The revitalized office will serve as a vibrant, welcoming hub for West Philadelphia residents and clients.

The grants are funded through the Department of Community and Economic Development.