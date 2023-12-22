SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Generac Holdings, Inc. - GNRC

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings, Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Generac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2023, Generac held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During that call, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. Explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted prior statements regarding macroeconomic trends, stating that “[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns,” thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors, “[t]his weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlook for residential product sales.”

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $42.61 per share, or 26.46%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $110.77 per share on August 3, 2023.

