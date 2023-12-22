Protective Packaging Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 46.24 Bn by 2032

The global protective packaging market size surpassed USD 29.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around USD 46.24 billion by 2032, According to Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective packaging market size was valued at USD 30.90 billion in 2023 and the sector is expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032.



The protective packaging market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, globalization of supply chains, increased sensitivity of products, technological advancements, and rising investment.

Protective packing materials are those that are used to keep a product safe during storage or transportation from possible damage or destruction. Several sectors employ protective packaging, including automotive, appliance, aerospace, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. It describes how different packaging materials are used to safeguard and shield a main product while it is being transported or stored. Protecting transporting products from physical harm is the aim of protective packaging. Due to tumbling, rough handling, and removal from vehicles, packages are susceptible to damage while in transit. When products are transported or stored, protective packaging helps shield them from damage.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2679

The growing partnership in the industry is expected to propel the market expansion during the projected period. In June 2023, the SYNDIGOTM rPE-0860-FC recycled polyethylene resin from Nova Chemical is used in the production of the Pregis film structure, which meets consumer demand for high-grade, food-safe recycled content solutions without sacrificing functionality. This solution provides consumer packaged goods firms and packaging converters with a mechanically recycled content film that delivers superior safety and quality, surpassing the FDA-LNO (letter of non-objection). A sustainable solution that performs well in terms of film clarity, printability, and processing performance is the result of this collaborative development effort.

The revolutionary retail-ready packaging solutions from FUTURLINE®, which includes skin packaging, MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging), and punnets that are now being implemented in Benelux, France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Spain, are the result of a USD 12 million investment made by SOLIDUS SOLUTIONS.



Key Insights:

The flexible protective packaging segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The paper & paperboard segment is expected to hold a substantial revenue share over the forecast period.

The wrapping segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to continue the same pattern over the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Regional Stance

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period because the area is a key center for manufacturing, including South Korea, Japan, China, and India, there is a high need for protective packaging solutions in the region due to the presence of large producers of industrial spare parts and electronics. The demand for protective packaging in the area has also been fueled by the emergence of retail platforms like Amazon and Alibaba, which have made it necessary to develop solutions for packaging that can survive the rigors of long-distance shipping, product handling, and warehousing. China held the largest market share in the area in 2022 as a result of the healthcare sector's profitable expansion brought about by rising foreign investment and industry reforms.

Furthermore, strict quality and safety requirements for pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products were put in place nationwide by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). The necessity of protective packaging is emphasized to preserve product quality, stop tampering, and guard against elements of the external environment including moisture, light, and oxygen. The need for protective packaging in the nation is driven by the requirements that businesses in the medical and healthcare sectors must follow these regulations.

Protective Packaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2022 USD 29.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 46.24 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 4.6% Largest Market North America Second Largest Market Europe Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Function and By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

We've prepared a service to help you write your own Go-To-Market strategy.

Click to Unlock Your GTM Strategy for the Protective Packaging Market

Report Highlights:

Type Insights

The flexible protective packaging segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Flexible packaging materials are typically lightweight, reducing transportation costs and environmental impact. The cost-effectiveness of flexible materials, along with their ability to reduce packaging waste, is driving their adoption in various industries. Moreover, new materials for flexible packaging are being developed as a result of ongoing research and development. These materials have better barrier qualities, increased resistance to punctures, and longer shelf lives for different products.

For instance, in April 2023, Huhtamaki, a leading global provider of packaging solutions, revolutionized the field by applying science to create ground-breaking mono-material technology. Its cutting-edge and environmentally friendly flexible packaging in Paper, PE, and PP Retort is revolutionary and satisfies the needs of its clients' customers as well.

Material Insights

The paper & paperboard segment is expected to hold a substantial revenue share over the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on sustainability has led to a growing demand for paper-based protective packaging. Paper and paperboard are renewable, biodegradable, and recyclable materials, aligning with consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, paper and paperboard offer excellent printing capabilities, allowing for customization, branding, and enhanced visual appeal. This is particularly important in industries where product presentation and branding play a crucial role, such as in retail and e-commerce. Thereby, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Function Insights

The wrapping segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to continue the same pattern over the forecast period. The market for protective wrapping has been impacted by the rise of e-commerce, with a focus on solutions that are not only affordable and simple to use but also highly protective. When it comes to safeguarding goods for safe transportation, wrapping materials are essential.

End-Use Insights

The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Protective packaging for food and beverages often includes materials with barrier properties to prevent the ingress of oxygen, moisture, and other contaminants. This helps extend the shelf life of perishable goods and maintains product freshness. Moreover, growing consumer awareness of environmental issues has led to an increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector. This includes the use of eco-friendly materials, recyclable packaging, and reduced packaging waste. Thereby, driving the market growth.

Personalized your customization here: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2679

Market Dynamics:

Driver

Growing e-commerce industry

The e-commerce industry is expanding rapidly in several nations, including the US, China, India, and the UK. The Internet is becoming more widely used, people are becoming more tech-savvy, and the usage of smartphones is all contributing to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry.



On the other hand, since online sellers do not have to deal with the physical obstacles that physical retailers face, customers may purchase products more simply and with greater knowledge, which leads to better decision-making. The e-commerce packaging market is directly impacted by the expansion of the e-commerce sector. Throughout the projected period, the expansion of the e-commerce sector will fuel the expansion of the worldwide protective packaging market.

Restraint

Concern over cost and environment

Sometimes the cost of superior protective packaging materials and technology is higher than that of conventional substitutes. Cost issues could discourage companies from adopting cutting-edge protective packaging solutions, particularly in those with narrow profit margins. Furthermore, sustainability may act as a constraint in addition to being a driver. It might be difficult to strike a balance between environmental considerations and the necessity of protective packaging. Certain conventional protective packaging materials could not biodegrade or might even worsen the environment. Thus, hampering the market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Development of sustainable and environmentally favorable packaging materials

The market for environmentally friendly packaging materials has grown as worries about plastic waste and its detrimental effects on the environment have grown. Land, sea, and marine species are all harmed by plastic pollution. These substances eventually make their way up the food chain and affect human health in several ways. To lower the usage of plastics, the government and other stakeholders are promoting the development of environmentally friendly, highly recyclable, and sustainable packaging materials. Bioplastics, seaweed packaging, corrugated bubble wrap packaging, cornstarch, and mushroom packaging are a few examples of such initiatives. Thus, throughout the projection period, market participants will have attractive opportunities to introduce sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials.

Related Reports:

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: The global rigid plastic packaging market size was estimated at USD 175.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 258.65 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2032.

The global size was estimated at USD 175.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 258.65 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2032. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market: The global plastic corrugated packaging market size was estimated at USD 15.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around USD 35.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2023 to 2032.

The global size was estimated at USD 15.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around USD 35.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2023 to 2032. Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market: The global paper and paperboard packaging market size reached USD 421.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 670.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2023 to 2032.

The global size reached USD 421.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 670.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2023 to 2032. Packaging Coatings Market: The global packaging coatings market size surpassed USD 4.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 7.86 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The global size surpassed USD 4.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 7.86 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Packaging Adhesives Market: The global packaging adhesives market size was estimated at USD 14.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 26.52 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



Recent Developments:

In April 2023, an environmentally friendly, recyclable, biodegradable, and plastic-free substitute for conventional plastic bubble rolls, the Geami MS MiniTM wrapping system is now available in North America, according to Ranpak Holdings Corp., a global leader in paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. For warehouse packing stations, where space is limited and efficiency is crucial, Geami MS Mini is the ideal replacement.



Market Key Players:

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

Pregis LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

Huhtamaki OYJ

DS Smith Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Dow Chemical Company

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

International Paper Company

Storopack Hans Reichenecker Gmbh

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Market Segmentation

By Type

Rigid Protective Packaging

Flexible Protective Packaging

Foam Protective Packaging



By Material

Foam Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Others

By Function

Cushioning

Blocking & Bracing

Void Fill

Insulation

Wrapping



By End-Use

Food & Beverage

Industrial Goods

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Others



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2679

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter