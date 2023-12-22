Secretary Carlos Del Toro Releases 2023 Holiday Safety Video Message

Greetings, everyone. I’m Carlos Del Toro, the 78th Secretary of the Navy.

As we celebrate this holiday season, many of us are preparing to spend time with our families and friends to exchange gifts and enjoy well wishes. But many of our fellow Sailors, Marines, and civilians may be separated from their loved ones by distance or events. I am asking you to please keep them in mind, as they serve our Nation around the globe.

Please take time to check in with your friends, colleagues, and co-workers. Also look for those who might need a friend or a place to visit during the season.

Just as important, take time for yourself. Spend quality time with your friends, family, and loved ones. Do the things that bring you joy and help you and your family recharge. Building, renewing, and strengthening these personal relationships increase our resiliency and help ensure we perform at our best, as we carry out the Nation's work.

And, at any point, if you think you need to talk to someone because you are hurting – this holiday season or in the future – please reach out. Please take advantage of resources that are available, such as Fleet and Family Support Centers, Marine and Family Support, command chaplains, and the Military Crisis Line.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call 988 and press 1 or text "Talk" to the Crisis Line at 741-741.

Service members and their dependents can also call Military One Source at 800-342-9647 or go to MilitaryOneSource.mil.

For Civilian employees, call the Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program at 1-844-366-2327 or go online to MagellanAscend.com

At the end of this video, we’ll provide additional phone numbers for overseas support.

Please know that you are important to the success of the Department of the Navy and to your families and friends. We appreciate your selfless service, sacrifice, and support to our Nation. Your honor, courage, and commitment are an inspiration, and I am humbled and honored to serve as your Secretary of the Navy.

I wish you all a wonderful holiday season filled with warmth, understanding, and kindness toward yourselves and each other. And please stay safe.