Illumina (ILMN) Forced to Divest GRAIL, While Investor Class Action Now Alleges An Expanded Fraudulent Period – Hagens Berman

Recently, Illumina announced plans to unwind its $8 billion acquisition of the cancer screen developer, GRAIL. The disclosure came after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ determination that the U.S. regulator was correct in finding the Illumina-GRAIL deal to be anticompetitive.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there “will be steep costs associated with [the divesture].” The WSJ observed, “[t]he European Commission has fined Illumina about $471 million for proceeding with the acquisition and European regulators are requiring Illumina to keep funding Grail for the next 2.5 years if it sheds it through a capital-markets transaction such as an initial public offering[]” and “[n]one of that will be recouped through a divestiture.”

The announced divestiture comes concurrently with the filing of a new securities class action lawsuit brought by investors against Illumina and its executives, expanding the alleged fraudulent period by nearly two years.

“The alleged class period is now August 18, 2021 through October 16, 2023, inclusive. The key question in the case is whether Defendants adequately disclosed Illumina’s insiders’ personal financial motives for acquiring GRAIL,” said Reed Kathrein, the partner leading the firm’s investigation.

The litigation alleges that investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 10, 2023, when Illumina disclosed that the SEC was investigating Illumina’s statements about its GRAIL acquisition, including “the conduct and compensation of certain members of Illumina and GRAIL management[.]”

Then, on Oct. 17, 2023, famed investor Carl Icahn filed a complaint under seal against current and former Illumina directors alleging claims for breach of fiduciary duty. While the complaint was filed under seal, Reuters reported that the lawsuit pertained to Illumina completing the GRAIL acquisition without first obtaining U.S. and EU antitrust regulatory approval.

These events sent the price of Illumina shares significantly lower.

