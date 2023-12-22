Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dimethyl fumarate Teva, dimethyl fumarate, Date of authorisation: 12/12/2022, Date of refusal: 12/12/2023, Status: Withdrawn
Overview
This marketing authorisation has been revoked by the European Commission in order to implement the judgment of the Court of Justice of 16 March 2023 in Commission and Others v Pharmaceutical Works Polpharma, Cases C-438/21 P to C-440/21 P.
Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Medicine overview
Reference Number: EMEA/H/C/005963
Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Risk management plan summary
Product information
Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Product information
First published: Last updated:
12/12/2023
Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - All authorised presentations
Product details
- Name of medicine
Dimethyl fumarate Teva
- Active substance
dimethyl fumarate
- International proprietary name (INN) or common name
dimethyl fumarate
- Therapeutic area (MeSH)
- Multiple Sclerosis, Relapsing-Remitting
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code
L04AX07
Pharmacotherapeutic groupImmunosuppressants
Therapeutic indication
Dimethyl fumarate Teva is indicated for the treatment of adult and paediatric patients aged 13 years and older with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
Authorisation details
- EMA product number
EMEA/H/C/005963
This is a generic medicine, which is developed to be the same as a medicine that has already been authorised, called the reference medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance(s) as the reference medicine, and is used at the same dose(s) to treat the same disease(s). For more information, see Generic and hybrid medicines.
- Marketing authorisation holder
- Teva GmbH
Graf-Arco-Straße 3
D-89079 Ulm
Germany
- Opinion adopted
13/10/2022
- Marketing authorisation issued
12/12/2022
- Withdrawal of marketing authorisation
12/12/2023
Assessment history
Questions and answers on generic medicines
Public statement on Dimethyl fumarate Teva : Revocation of the marketing authorisation in the European Union
