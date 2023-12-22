Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,677 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dimethyl fumarate Teva, dimethyl fumarate, Date of authorisation: 12/12/2022, Date of refusal: 12/12/2023, Status: Withdrawn

Overview

This marketing authorisation has been revoked by the European Commission in order to implement the judgment of the Court of Justice of 16 March 2023 in Commission and Others v Pharmaceutical Works Polpharma, Cases C-438/21 P to C-440/21 P.

Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Medicine overview

First published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMEA/H/C/005963

English (EN) (213.27 KB - PDF)View

български (BG) (264.07 KB - PDF)

español (ES) (214.51 KB - PDF)

čeština (CS) (248.51 KB - PDF)

dansk (DA) (209.89 KB - PDF)

Deutsch (DE) (216.08 KB - PDF)

eesti keel (ET) (193.81 KB - PDF)

ελληνικά (EL) (270.75 KB - PDF)

français (FR) (215.62 KB - PDF)

hrvatski (HR) (235.89 KB - PDF)

italiano (IT) (207.12 KB - PDF)

latviešu valoda (LV) (261.64 KB - PDF)

lietuvių kaiba (LT) (240.4 KB - PDF)

magyar (HU) (244.74 KB - PDF)

Malti (MT) (252.41 KB - PDF)

Nederlands (NL) (214.09 KB - PDF)

polski (PL) (245.66 KB - PDF)

português (PT) (212.96 KB - PDF)

română (RO) (245.66 KB - PDF)

slovenčina (SK) (241.87 KB - PDF)

slovenščina (SL) (234.17 KB - PDF)

Suomi (FI) (206.12 KB - PDF)

svenska (SV) (207.39 KB - PDF)

Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Risk management plan summary

First published: Last updated:

English (EN) (456.49 KB - PDF)View

Product information

Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Product information

First published: Last updated:

English (EN) (2.03 MB - PDF)View

български (BG) (2.34 MB - PDF)

español (ES) (1.79 MB - PDF)

čeština (CS) (1.95 MB - PDF)

dansk (DA) (1.71 MB - PDF)

Deutsch (DE) (1.87 MB - PDF)

eesti keel (ET) (1.72 MB - PDF)

ελληνικά (EL) (2.57 MB - PDF)

français (FR) (1.87 MB - PDF)

hrvatski (HR) (1.92 MB - PDF)

islandsk (IS) (1.72 MB - PDF)

italiano (IT) (1.86 MB - PDF)

latviešu valoda (LV) (2.09 MB - PDF)

lietuvių kaiba (LT) (2.11 MB - PDF)

magyar (HU) (2.03 MB - PDF)

Malti (MT) (2.13 MB - PDF)

Nederlands (NL) (1.78 MB - PDF)

norsk (NO) (1.72 MB - PDF)

polski (PL) (2.15 MB - PDF)

português (PT) (1.74 MB - PDF)

română (RO) (2.21 MB - PDF)

slovenčina (SK) (1.91 MB - PDF)

slovenščina (SL) (1.87 MB - PDF)

Suomi (FI) (1.8 MB - PDF)

svenska (SV) (1.73 MB - PDF)

12/12/2023

Globe icon

This medicine’s product information is available in all official EU languages.
Select 'available languages' to access the language you need.

Product information documents contain:

  • summary of product characteristics (annex I);
  • manufacturing authorisation holder responsible for batch release (annex IIA);
  • conditions of the marketing authorisation (annex IIB);
  • labelling (annex IIIA);
  • package leaflet (annex IIIB).

Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - All authorised presentations

First published: Last updated:

English (EN) (82.56 KB - PDF)View

български (BG) (156.36 KB - PDF)

español (ES) (91.92 KB - PDF)

čeština (CS) (92.63 KB - PDF)

dansk (DA) (80.06 KB - PDF)

Deutsch (DE) (91.56 KB - PDF)

eesti keel (ET) (84.3 KB - PDF)

ελληνικά (EL) (120.95 KB - PDF)

français (FR) (88.92 KB - PDF)

hrvatski (HR) (98.55 KB - PDF)

islandsk (IS) (91.2 KB - PDF)

italiano (IT) (87.12 KB - PDF)

latviešu valoda (LV) (116.96 KB - PDF)

lietuvių kaiba (LT) (114.7 KB - PDF)

magyar (HU) (108.94 KB - PDF)

Malti (MT) (108.08 KB - PDF)

Nederlands (NL) (93.75 KB - PDF)

norsk (NO) (71.05 KB - PDF)

polski (PL) (107.35 KB - PDF)

português (PT) (86.34 KB - PDF)

română (RO) (111.1 KB - PDF)

slovenčina (SK) (103.43 KB - PDF)

slovenščina (SL) (95.38 KB - PDF)

Suomi (FI) (80.68 KB - PDF)

svenska (SV) (74.12 KB - PDF)

Product details

Name of medicine

Dimethyl fumarate Teva

Active substance

dimethyl fumarate

International proprietary name (INN) or common name

dimethyl fumarate

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

  • Multiple Sclerosis, Relapsing-Remitting
  • Multiple Sclerosis

Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code

L04AX07

Pharmacotherapeutic group

Immunosuppressants

Therapeutic indication

Dimethyl fumarate Teva is indicated for the treatment of adult and paediatric patients aged 13 years and older with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Authorisation details

EMA product number

EMEA/H/C/005963

This is a generic medicine, which is developed to be the same as a medicine that has already been authorised, called the reference medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance(s) as the reference medicine, and is used at the same dose(s) to treat the same disease(s). For more information, see Generic and hybrid medicines.

Marketing authorisation holder

Teva GmbH

Graf-Arco-Straße 3
D-89079 Ulm
Germany

Opinion adopted

13/10/2022

Marketing authorisation issued

12/12/2022

Withdrawal of marketing authorisation

12/12/2023

Assessment history

Dimethyl fumarate Teva: EPAR - Public Assessment Report

First published: Last updated:

English (EN) (4.37 MB - PDF)View

CHMP summary of positive opinion for Dimethyl fumarate Teva

AdoptedFirst published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/790837/2022

English (EN) (161.87 KB - PDF)View

More information on Dimethyl fumarate Teva

Questions and answers on generic medicines

First published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMA/393905/2006 Rev. 2

English (EN) (66.45 KB - PDF)View

български (BG) (93.16 KB - PDF)

español (ES) (68.3 KB - PDF)

čeština (CS) (87.71 KB - PDF)

dansk (DA) (66.79 KB - PDF)

Deutsch (DE) (67.55 KB - PDF)

eesti keel (ET) (65.21 KB - PDF)

ελληνικά (EL) (91.29 KB - PDF)

français (FR) (68.35 KB - PDF)

hrvatski (HR) (87.8 KB - PDF)

italiano (IT) (67.62 KB - PDF)

latviešu valoda (LV) (111.81 KB - PDF)

lietuvių kaiba (LT) (86.76 KB - PDF)

magyar (HU) (85.76 KB - PDF)

Malti (MT) (89.35 KB - PDF)

Nederlands (NL) (66.81 KB - PDF)

polski (PL) (88.51 KB - PDF)

português (PT) (68.32 KB - PDF)

română (RO) (86.9 KB - PDF)

slovenčina (SK) (87.73 KB - PDF)

slovenščina (SL) (84.8 KB - PDF)

Suomi (FI) (66.21 KB - PDF)

svenska (SV) (67.11 KB - PDF)

Public statement on Dimethyl fumarate Teva : Revocation of the marketing authorisation in the European Union

First published:

English (EN) (117.77 KB - PDF)View

This page was last updated on

Share this page

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dimethyl fumarate Teva, dimethyl fumarate, Date of authorisation: 12/12/2022, Date of refusal: 12/12/2023, Status: Withdrawn

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more