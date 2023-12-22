District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Steady at 5.0 Percent in November

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in November 2023; unchanged from the revised October 2023 rate of 5.0 percent.

The District’s preliminary November job estimates show a decrease of 1,200 jobs, for a total of 783,000 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,600 jobs. The public sector increased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“Our steady unemployment rate is a testament to the resilience of our workforce,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our focus remains on providing District residents and employers across all wards with resources, access, and support that lead to economic prosperity.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,400 from 376,800 in October 2023 to 378,200 in November 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,500 from 396,700 in October 2023 to 398,200 in November 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 71.4 percent in October 2023 to 71.6 percent in November 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors decreased 400 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,400 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or 1.32 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 400 after increasing by 600 in the prior month. With employment at 31,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 1.58 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 21,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or .47 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,300 jobs, jobs increased by 700 or 2.54 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or .28 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after increasing by 1,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 128,200 jobs, jobs increased by 3,300 or 2.64 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 1,800 jobs, after an increase of 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 76,500 jobs, jobs increased by 2,100 or 2.82 percent from a year ago.

ther Services sector increased by 100 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,300 jobs, jobs increased by 3000 or 4.39 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,400 over the month to 378,200. The civilian labor force increased by 1,500 to 398,200.

One year ago, total employment was 371,500 and the civilian labor force was 387,900.

The number of unemployed was 16,400, and the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

NOTES: The November 2023 final and December 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday January 23, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.