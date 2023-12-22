Momcozy in 2023: A Triumph in Motherhood Support Worldwide

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2023 winds down, Momcozy, companion to over 3 million moms worldwide, reflects on a year of impactful campaigns aimed at supporting and empowering mothers globally.

On Mother's Day, Momcozy launched the 'Just Be a Cozy Mom' campaign video, with real moms advocating for authenticity in motherhood. This global initiative, showcased on YouTube, Google, Instagram, and iconic sites like Times Square and Citadium, showcased Momcozy's commitment to transforming global perceptions of motherhood.

In celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Momcozy brought its support into the mom community by holding panel and breastfeeding Q&A sessions featuring IBCLCs. These initiatives were reinforced with the establishment of Momcozy's Breastfeeding Support Program, and Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund.

On November 19th in London, Momcozy's 'Stand Up For Mums' comedy show celebrated motherhood with humor, drawing a full house of mothers, expectant moms, fathers, and babies. This event, along with the #StandUpForMums social media campaign, highlighted the varied realities of motherhood, emphasizing Momcozy's dedication to maternal support and independence. Capping off Momcozy's UK entry, its products also entered renowned retailer Boots.

Celebrating the holiday season, Momcozy partnered with artist-mom Victoria Johnson to present the Cozy Holiday Box, featuring illustrations that reflect the multifaceted nature of motherhood. This initiative encourages mothers to find comfort during the holiday season, whether in family gatherings or moments of solitude.

Finally, Momcozy capped the year off with its third webinar, "Preparing for Postpartum". Collectively, the webinars have generated over 4,000 registrations. Through its educational webinars, Momcozy has helped moms worldwide feel better prepared to experience breastfeeding success.

“This year has been about bringing tangible support and a sense of community to mothers worldwide," remarks a Momcozy representative, reflecting on Momcozy's year of growing support initiatives. "We're proud to bring real impact, and look forward to continuing our mission of empowering mothers in the coming year.”

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

