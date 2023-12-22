Carper Statement on Treasury’s Proposed Guidance for Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, and the lead author of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean hydrogen production tax credit (45V), today issued the following statement on proposed regulations by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service regarding implementation of 45V.

“The development of the U.S. clean hydrogen industry is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, meeting our nation’s climate goals, and creating good-paying jobs across America,” Senator Carper said. “While I applaud the Biden Administration’s work to advance clean hydrogen, I fear that this proposed rule may well miss the mark.

“When developing the Inflation Reduction Act, we intended for the clean hydrogen incentives to be flexible and technology-neutral. Treasury’s draft guidance does not fully reflect this intent, potentially jeopardizing the clean hydrogen industry’s ability to get off the ground successfully. Fortunately, the Biden Administration has made it clear that there will be opportunities in the days ahead to revise the rule. Without meaningful changes, I will find it difficult to support the final rule.”

